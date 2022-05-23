MLB Rumors: ‘Don’t Count Out’ This Team Signing Aaron Judge In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s kind of difficult to imagine Aaron Judge wearing the uniform of a team other than the Yankees, but that could be the reality as soon as next year.

Judge and New York failed to work out a contract extension this past offseason, meaning the 30-year-old slugger is in line to become an unrestricted free agent once the 2022 campaign concludes. While Jeff Passan believes Judge won’t relocate ahead of the 2023 season, the ESPN MLB insider has his eye on a team that could pose a threat to the Yankees in the effort to sign the three-time All-Star.

“While I do think ultimately he winds up in pinstripes next year, do not count out the San Francisco Giants,” Passan said Sunday on “Baseball Tonight.” “This is a team that has only $89 million or so committed to next year’s payroll. The only player under contract for 2024 is Anthony DeSclafani right now. The Giants have money, they have money to spend and they have a big need for a power-hitting bat in the middle of the lineup. Aaron Judge is from California. Makes all the sense in the world, if not for that team in the Bronx.”

There’s a chance we could see a bidding war for the ages once the winter rolls around. Passan’s ESPN colleague, Kiley McDaniel, believes Judge realistically could command a long-term deal worth $300 million if he has a career campaign this year.