Nathan Eovaldi Reacts To ‘Extremely Frustrating’ Start For Red Sox Vs. Astros

Nathan Eovaldi probably would like to forget what happened during the second inning of Tuesday’s loss to the Astros.

The Red Sox pitcher got shelled in Boston’s 13-4 loss to Houston, giving up five home runs in the second after needing just five pitches to get out of the first. Eovaldi became just the third pitcher in Major League Baseball history to give up five home runs in an inning.

“It’s a little bit of disbelief,” Eovaldi told reporters after the game, per MLB.com. “You come in with a game plan and a plan of attack — how you’re going to come after them — and you kind of have a backup plan in case. If neither one of them work, and they’re just attacking everything, it’s kind of a helpless feeling out there.”

For as good as Eovaldi has been this season, he’s given up 14 home runs in eight starts. It’s not what fans are used to seeing from the right-hander, and it’s not something Eovaldi is used to, either.

“It’s frustrating,” Eovaldi said. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s the first time I’ve had to deal with it. It’s extremely frustrating.

“… I just feel like the times I’ve been hit hard are the home runs. I feel like I’ve been able to do a good job when I get runners on base, preventing them from scoring as long as it?s not a home run.”

The Red Sox can win the series and get back in the win column Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta, who’s turned in two consecutive strong starts, takes the hill for Boston.