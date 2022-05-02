NBA Analyst Still Believes In Celtics Despite Tough Game 1 Loss Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics were beaten handily in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The final score was 101-89, but the Bucks had the game in hand from the jump.

The result of the game led some analysts to dampen their pro-Celtics takes heading into the series.

NBA reporter Keith Smith originally had Boston winning the series in five games, projecting the Celtics to remain in cruise control all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. After the game, he was asked whether he would double down on his prediction.

“Certainly not,” Smith tweeted on Sunday. But that’s part of the process right? You take in knowledge and continually update your opinion? I still think the Celtics can win the series, but it’s clearly going to be a battle. And I underestimated the Bucks, especially defensively. I admit when I’m wrong.”

While Smith backed down on the notion of the series being a relatively easy one for the Celtics, he still believes the team can turn it around, as do players on the team.

After all, we’re only talking about a one-game advantage in a best-of-seven series.

The Celtics will look to right the ship in Game 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in TD Garden.