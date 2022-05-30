NBA Finals Schedule: Dates, Times As Celtics Advance To Play Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

The Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics have a date set with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors advanced to their sixth finals in eight years with their Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Golden State, due to having a better regular-season record, will have home-court advantage in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics had a tough road to the NBA Finals, having to win two seven-game series in a row following a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round. Boston battled their way to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

The best-of-seven series will start Thursday with dates and times revealed by the NBA.

Game 1: Thursday, June 2: Boston at Golden State, 9 ET, ABC

Game 2: Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden State, 8 ET, ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9 ET, ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 ET, ABC

Game 5: Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 ET, ABC (If necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 ET, ABC (If necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 ET, ABC (If necessary)