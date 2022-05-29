NBA Odds: Betting Public Has Clear Favorite Ahead Of Celtics-Heat Game 7

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will play in Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals Sunday, and the betting public made it clear who they believe will take home the victory.

Despite being on the road, bettors have placed 70% of their bets on the Celtics to cover their -2.5 point spread over the Heat according to DraftKings Sportsbook, accounting for 78% of the handle. BetMGM bettors were slightly less confident in Boston, but still placed 69% of their bets and 72% of the handle on the Celtics to cover that same spread.

While the Celtics and Heat have split the series in terms of the total, bettors too like the Over in the pivotal Game 7. BetMGM’s Drew O’Dell has revealed that bettors have placed 78% of their bets and 79% of the handle on Over 195.5.

Boston enters the Game 7 contest having covered the spread in three of the series’ six games, another spot in which it and Miami have been even.

The results of these bets, and the series, will be finalized Sunday with both teams vying for a chance to go to the NBA Finals. Tipoff from FTX Arena is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.