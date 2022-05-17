Here’s When Celtics Will Make Pick In 2022 NBA Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics must wait to enter the fray at the 2022 NBA Draft.

The league announced the 2022 NBA Draft order Tuesday, and the Celtics aren’t set to make a selection until the second round, No. 53 overall.

Boston went 51-31 in the regular season, good for the 25th and 53rd positions in the draft order. The C’s don’t have a first-round pick because they dealt it to the San Antonio Spurs in February as part of the Derrick White trade.

Most, if not all, of the highly touted prospects will be off the draft board by the time the Celtics make their second-round pick, so there’s a good chance Boston might take the draft-and-stash approach, as it has done in previous years.