Sure Looks Like DeVante Parker Will Wear Julian Edelman’s Old Patriots Number

It’s looking more and more like DeVante Parker will, in fact, wear Julian Edelman’s old Patriots number this season.

In April, Parker, acquired by New England via trade with the Miami Dolphins, posted a photo of him wearing a No. 11 jersey, prompting a light-hearted reaction from Edelman. A day later, Parker indicated that nothing had been made official and that there might be nothing to the story.

But on Monday, fellow Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor used his Instagram story to share a photo of Brian Hoyer inside New England’s locker room. In the background, you can see No. 11 above Parker’s locker.

Take a look:

Here is the source from Nelson Agholor?s Instagram story confirming DeVante Parker will wear #11. (image edited by patr1ots on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gJyDg9mEV2 — Patriots Uniform Tracker (@PatsUnis) May 2, 2022

Aghor since has deleted the post.

Obviously, this does not qualify as an official number reveal from the Patriots. But signs continue to point toward Parker carrying the No. 11 torch in his first season in New England.