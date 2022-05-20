NESN Announces New 12-Episode Series Titled ‘NESN Shuffle’

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — NESN on Friday announced an all-new original series titled, “NESN Shuffle,” will make its debut at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 21. The 12-episode clip- show series will debut on Saturdays throughout the summer and will dive into NESN’s archives to relive the best plays, interviews and moments over the past four decades in New England sports in 30 minutes.

The scheduled air dates for all 12 episodes for season are as follows. Schedule and times are subject to change:

— May 21 at 8:30 p.m.

— May 28 at 4:00 p.m.

— June 4 at 8:00 p.m.

— June 25 at 4:30 p.m.

— July 2 at 6:30 p.m.

— July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

— July 30 at 8:00 p.m.

— Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

— Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.

— Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.

— Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

— Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and programming updates.