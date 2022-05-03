NESN To Televise Red Sox Home Games In Native 4K/HDR

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — NESN announced that all home Red Sox games will be broadcast in native UHD/HDR (“4K/HDR”) format beginning Tuesday for viewers on DIRECTV and Verizon Fios and coming soon for fuboTV customers. The 4K/HDR schedule will feature all home game matchups for the remainder of the 2022 season. These games mark the first time that an RSN is broadcasting MLB games in native 4K/HDR.

“We are proud of our history of innovation and excited to be the first RSN in the country to produce home games in native 4K/HDR,” NESN President and CEO Sean McGrail said. “With the introduction of 4K/HDR, Red Sox fans will be able to experience the game in stunning clarity and color and have an unprecedented view of the action.”

“We’ve been planning for this achievement for several years,” NESN VP of Engineering Kenny Elcock said. “This is no small feat, but rather a technical marvel. It’s been fantastic working with Game Creek Video, Imagine Communications, Lumen, Programming Production, Inc. (PPI) and The Switch.”

NESN has a history of leading the cable programming industry in adopting new innovations. The network was the first regional sports network to fully automate studio production in 2015 and the first to deliver all professional MLB and NHL games in HD.

Recently, NESN moved all satellite transmission to fiber and IP transmission in order to better position the network for 4K capabilities. In addition, NESN upgraded and completely renovated its state-of-the-art pre and postgame studio, Salem Five Studio, to be fully 4K/HDR compatible.

About 4K/HDR:

— 4K/HDR has a resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels, UHD has a resolution of 3840 x 2160