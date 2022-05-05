New Patriots Corner Had Obvious Reason For Signing With New England

Why did well-traveled NFL cornerback Terrance Mitchell choose to sign with the New England Patriots this offseason? Well, that’s a no-brainer.
Speaking with New England reporters for the first time Thursday afternoon, Mitchell said he jumped at the chance to join a dynasty like the Patriots.
“Man, when you think about as a kid, NBA, you’ve got Phil Jackson, the Lakers, the Celtics, the Bulls,” Mitchell said. “And when you think about NFL, dynasties like the Patriots, man — there’s no other. I think every kid growing up in this era, seeing the Patriots and being able to play for them, it’s just crazy. So that’s self-explanatory right there, man. The Pats — that’s the team, for real.”
A seventh-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2014, Mitchell has bounced around the league in the years since, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys (two stints), Chicago Bears, Houston Texans (two stints), Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns before landing in New England in March.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old has been a full-time starter in each of the last two seasons, however, registering 13 pass breakups and three forced fumbles for Cleveland in 2020 and one interception, 10 passes defended and three forced fumbles for Houston in 2021, including a goal-line strip of Patriots running back Damien Harris in a Week 5 loss.
Both of those stops featured New England connections: current Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf was the Browns’ assistant general manager during Mitchell’s tenure, and Texans GM Nick Caserio is a Patriots alum.
“I’m like an encyclopedia now,” Mitchell said when asked about his winding career path. “I’ve got just a whole bunch of (knowledge). It’s all good. It’s definitely helpful. (There’s) different terminology places, but it definitely helps. A little bit here, a little bit there. You’re like, ‘Yeah, I remember that.’ So it’s cool.”
Mitchell compared learning the Patriots’ playbook to being “at the toy store and getting a whole bunch of toys.”
“It’s fun,” he said.
The journeyman clearly is enjoying his time in New England, where he’ll compete with the likes of fellow veteran signee Malcolm Butler for a starting spot in training camp. The Patriots also drafted two cornerbacks (third-rounder Marcus Jones and fourth-rounder Jack Jones), signed one in undrafted free agency (Devin Hafford) and have two starters returning in Jalen Mills (outside) and Jonathan Jones (slot).
“(I’m) enjoying it out here in the great land of New England,” Mitchell said, smiling widely. “Just all the history behind it. The 13 colonies. I remember that stuff from elementary school.”
Mitchell’s one-year, $1.75 million contract includes just $350,000 in guaranteed money, meaning he’ll need to earn his roster spot this summer.