New Patriots Corner Had Obvious Reason For Signing With New England

Why did well-traveled NFL cornerback Terrance Mitchell choose to sign with the New England Patriots this offseason? Well, that’s a no-brainer.

Speaking with New England reporters for the first time Thursday afternoon, Mitchell said he jumped at the chance to join a dynasty like the Patriots.

“Man, when you think about as a kid, NBA, you’ve got Phil Jackson, the Lakers, the Celtics, the Bulls,” Mitchell said. “And when you think about NFL, dynasties like the Patriots, man — there’s no other. I think every kid growing up in this era, seeing the Patriots and being able to play for them, it’s just crazy. So that’s self-explanatory right there, man. The Pats — that’s the team, for real.”

A seventh-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2014, Mitchell has bounced around the league in the years since, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys (two stints), Chicago Bears, Houston Texans (two stints), Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns before landing in New England in March.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old has been a full-time starter in each of the last two seasons, however, registering 13 pass breakups and three forced fumbles for Cleveland in 2020 and one interception, 10 passes defended and three forced fumbles for Houston in 2021, including a goal-line strip of Patriots running back Damien Harris in a Week 5 loss.

Both of those stops featured New England connections: current Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf was the Browns’ assistant general manager during Mitchell’s tenure, and Texans GM Nick Caserio is a Patriots alum.

“I’m like an encyclopedia now,” Mitchell said when asked about his winding career path. “I’ve got just a whole bunch of (knowledge). It’s all good. It’s definitely helpful. (There’s) different terminology places, but it definitely helps. A little bit here, a little bit there. You’re like, ‘Yeah, I remember that.’ So it’s cool.”