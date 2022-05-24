NFL Rumors: Panthers Open To Signing Cam Newton Under These Conditions

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton’s Panthers days are over for now, but that might not be the case for good.

Less than three months after the New England Patriots released him last year, Newton returned to Carolina on a one-year deal. The 2015 NFL MVP remains unsigned after playing in eight games with the Panthers last season in which he threw for four touchdowns and ran for five.

Carolina clearly isn’t eager to sign the three-time Pro Bowl selection, but another go-around with the Panthers apparently isn’t out of the question for Newton. According to the Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander, the organization would consider bringing back Newton under certain terms.

“The Panthers are open to signing quarterback Cam Newton, but he would not enter camp as the starter, and would have to agree to a smaller salary,” Alexander wrote.

Newton might find that proposition with the Panthers is his best option. It feels safe to say there’s not a starting job out there for the 33-year-old, who doesn’t really have a leg to stand on when it comes to commanding an expensive deal. With those factors in mind, sticking around in a city that he’s called home for a decade might be the most appealing route for Newton.

Sam Darnold currently is the starting signal-caller for the Panthers, whose quarterback depth chart also includes P.J. Walker and 2022 third-rounder Matt Corral.