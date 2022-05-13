NFL Teams Got Creative With Their 2022 Schedule Releases

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL made a big event out of the 2022 schedule release, and the social media teams for every franchise didn’t let the moment pass them.

The New England Patriots went a more traditional route with their schedule release. Former football research director Ernie Adams presented the schedule on a white board, giving short analysis and tidbits about each game. Of course, “Pink Stripes” was written on the white board, but that remains “proprietary football information.”

He can't tell you what Pink Stripes means, but he ??? present you with our 2022 schedule.



?: Full schedule release show now live on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1dO2eeuL84 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 13, 2022

Other teams took different directions with how they announced their schedule. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was part of a skit with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The Carolina Panthers compared their opponents to ’90s sitcoms. The Denver Broncos had Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson in a skit welcoming in the “new sheriff in town.”

However, it was the Los Angeles Chargers that won the hearts of Twitter. They released their schedule release video as an anime, using the song “Dream Within A Dream” by Hideyuki Asada as the main theme.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?



yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

It’s clear the Chargers and their social media team went all out to create a memorable schedule release video, and it’s not like fans needed any more motivation to be excited for the 2022 NFL season.