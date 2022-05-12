NFL Writer Predicts Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

With all the blockbuster trades we’ve seen this NFL offseason and the hysteria surrounding the 2022 draft, it’s become easy to forget there still are some big-name free agents out there.

One of those players is Odell Beckham Jr., who remains unsigned after helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI. The torn ACL Beckham sustained on football’s biggest stage obviously complicates his situation, but the 29-year-old seemingly has plenty left in the tank and will be able to play at a high level upon full recovery.

So, where might OBJ latch on? ESPN NFL writer sees the three-time Pro Bowl selection landing with the Green Bay Packers.

From Barnwell:

If any organization can afford to be patient, it’s the Packers, given that Green Bay is the prohibitive favorite to win its fourth straight NFC North title. Nobody can afford to sleepwalk through the regular season, but the Packers have a clearer path to the postseason than most, and it’s easier for them to justify adding Beckham now, even while knowing that they may not get much out of him until Halloween.

If Beckham can be the guy we saw for the Rams during this past postseason by the time we get to the playoffs, that would be worth what the Packers are likely to pay. Green Bay is currently set to earn a fifth-round compensatory pick for losing receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs, and it would now be able to sign Beckham without jeopardizing that selection.

Barnwell also pointed out that Beckham reportedly considered taking his talents to Green Bay last season after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. Furthermore, Beckham could instantly become the Packers’ No. 1 wideout whenever he returns to the field.