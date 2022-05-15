NHL Twitter Pokes Fun At Maple Leafs After Another First-Round Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Another NHL season, another disappointing ending for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans.

Toronto’s 2021-22 campaign came to a close Saturday when it lost Game 7 of its first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After falling to the Bolts in overtime Thursday at Amalie Arena, the Maple Leafs had their heart ripped out of their chest on their own ice in a win-or-go-home tilt.

After the two-time defending Cup champions notched a 2-1 win to advance to Round 2, countless hockey fans took to Twitter to give Toronto grief.

Leafs trying to get out of the first round every year pic.twitter.com/WKv3XYJRCj — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 15, 2022

Canada is the only country where the Leafs fall in Spring. — David Cochrane (@DavidWCochrane) May 15, 2022

i present to you the toronto maple leafs season pic.twitter.com/vPrVWtf2iG — zach (@zachgreenn) May 15, 2022

The Leafs are saving it for 2067: the centennial. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) May 15, 2022

I would trade the whole Leafs franchise to make sure Scottie Barnes and Vlad Jr spend their whole careers in Toronto — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) May 15, 2022

And the Sabres have won FOUR playoff series since the Leafs have won one. https://t.co/UiuKdLnmeX — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) May 15, 2022

Saturday marked the fifth consecutive season in which the Maple Leafs’ campaign ended with a loss in a winner-take-all contest. They’re the only team in any of the four major North American professional sports to experience such a skid.

Toronto’s streak of seasons without a playoff series win also was extended to 17.