NHL Twitter Pokes Fun At Maple Leafs After Another First-Round Exit

Another NHL season, another disappointing ending for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans.
Toronto’s 2021-22 campaign came to a close Saturday when it lost Game 7 of its first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After falling to the Bolts in overtime Thursday at Amalie Arena, the Maple Leafs had their heart ripped out of their chest on their own ice in a win-or-go-home tilt.
After the two-time defending Cup champions notched a 2-1 win to advance to Round 2, countless hockey fans took to Twitter to give Toronto grief.
Saturday marked the fifth consecutive season in which the Maple Leafs’ campaign ended with a loss in a winner-take-all contest. They’re the only team in any of the four major North American professional sports to experience such a skid.
Toronto’s streak of seasons without a playoff series win also was extended to 17.