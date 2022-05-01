Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Fake Deebo Samuel-Patriots Trade Report

Beckham had the NFL world buzzing for a moment

Odell Beckham Jr. decided to pull a prank during the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, but we can’t imagine Patriots fans found it very amusing.

As Day 3 of this year’s draft neared its end, Beckham took to Twitter to “report” that New England had acquired Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Many likely believed Beckham, as he’s close friends with Samuel and has a level of a connection with the Patriots organization.

The who’s who of NFL insiders quickly stripped Beckham’s tweet of any legitimacy, making it clear Bill Belichick and company hadn’t landed Samuel nor were they in the process of trading for him. After OBJ’s post had gone plenty viral, the veteran wide receiver spoke out about the joke.

“To Twitter world ! I’m so sorrry. I love @19problemz and giving him hell problem causing more problems! I can’t help it ! Deeebo news gon break on its own,” Beckham tweeted.

It’s very unlikely, for a variety of reasons, that Samuel is rocking a Patriots uniform come fall. There seemingly is a better chance of Beckham taking his talents to New England, as the sides reportedly spoke about a potential contract last month.

