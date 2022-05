NESN Logo Sign In

Orlando Arcia was the hero for the Atlanta Braves.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Braves in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a walk-off home run by Arcia off Ryan Brasier.

After getting themselves a three-run lead, the Red Sox were not able to hold onto it and ultimately lost 5-3.

For more on Arcia’s performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.