Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins have to be happy with their performance at home.

Boston defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 4-2, giving the Bruins their first win in the playoffs and bringing the series to 2-1.

While Bergeron didn’t have the two-goal night he did in Game 2, he’ll be happy with an assist and, most importantly, a Bruins win.

