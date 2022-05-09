Patrice Bergeron Future Not Talking Point As Bruins Continue Playoff Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has some uncertainty when it comes to his playing future, but continues to keep his focus on the Carolina Hurricanes with Boston continuing its postseason in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Bergeron, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 campaign, has yet to fully commit to playing next season. After helping the Bruins to a 5-2 victory over Carolina in Game 4 at TD Garden, which could have been Bergeron’s last game in Boston should the Black and Gold have lost, Bergeron indicated that he is not worried about his contract status.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m not thinking about that to be honest with you,” Bergeron said after recording three points. “I think I’ve done a good job of doing that all year and it was no different this afternoon. It was just, you know, a great afternoon game. The kids can be here, I was enjoying that, I was looking forward to the game and kind of excited.”

Bruins teammate Brad Marchand echoed that Bergeron’s status was not being discussed in the locker room. The focus, as both players expressed, remains on the Hurricanes.

“It’s not really something we talked about or have talked about. We, again, just like him, all we’re thinking about and have spoken about is the current day that we’re in,” Marchand said after scoring or assisting on every Boston goal in Game 4. “This game is over and now it’s about tomorrow and what we’re going to do tomorrow. This conversation will be the last time we talked about the game (Sunday) and we’ll move forward. So it’s kind of that same situation. We’re focused on the task at hand and how we’re going to manage that. Whatever happens down the road happens down the road. So that’s how we’re kind of looking at it.”

Bergeron and the Bruins now have their sights set on Game 5 on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.