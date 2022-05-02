Patrice Bergeron’s Uncertain Future Looms As Bruins Open Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron just had one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career, but the Boston Bruins captain has some uncertainty when it comes to his playing future.

The unrestricted free-agent-to-be has yet to fully commit to playing next season. The Bruins open their quest for the Stanley Cup on Monday night, and if getting your name on the Cup wasn’t enough motivation, Bergeron’s teammates should be ready to lay it all on the line for their captain to get the elusive second ring.

The only certainty ahead of Bergeron’s 161st career playoff game Monday night is the likely Selke Trophy winner is locked in and focused on the task at hand.

“I’ve done a good job of staying in the moment, and I think that’s where I’m at right now, still. Being ready for Game 1 in the playoffs, and that’s all I should really focus on,” Bergeron told reporters Sunday.

Regardless of his future, Bergeron intends on making the latest crack at a Cup, something he doesn’t take for granted, the most he can.

“We have to stay in the moment, be ready and stay comfortable in the uncomfortable. That’s the biggest thing, and (to) enjoy the ride,” Bergeron added. “It goes fast, and I think that’s one of the things that as an older player, you want to let guys know that it should be a privilege to be in this position and to make the most of it.”

If Bergeron has already made a decision on his future, he hasn’t tipped his hand yet. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney admitted Sunday he doesn’t know which way Bergeron is leaning. That being said, it’s very clear where Sweeney and the Bruins are hoping Bergeron lands.