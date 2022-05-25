Patriot Connection May Have Sparked Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders Workout

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Kaepernick is once again attempting an NFL comeback, this time with a Las Vegas Raiders organization that now has plenty of ties to the New England Patriots.

Kaepernick reportedly worked out for the Raiders on Wednesday — his first shot in quite some time — as the Seattle Seahawks were the last to host the former San Francisco 49er all the way back in 2017. His last time appearing on an NFL roster was in 2016.

While general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels — both former members of the Patriots organization — had to sign off on the idea, it may have come from yet another New England tie on the Raiders coaching staff.

“One connection: Raiders (offensive coordinator) Mick Lombardi spent the early portion of his career as an assistant with the 49ers and their QB… Colin Kaepernick,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday.

Lombardi was the wide receivers coach with the Patriots a year ago and left to join McDaniels’ regime in Las Vegas. With his ties to the 49ers organization, it’s likely that he was involved in securing a tryout for Kaepernick.