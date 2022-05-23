How Bill Belichick Handled Questions About Patriots Offensive Play-Calling

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots this season?

Monday’s OTAs opener yielded little in the way of a clear answer, as Bill Belichick, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia all shared duties during a no-pads practice outside Gillette Stadium. That all three chipped in certainly is newsworthy, but it gets us no closer to knowing who will communicate plays to Mac Jones when the 2022 campaign begins.

Belichick was asked about the topic a few different ways during a news conference Monday morning. It went about as you’d expect.

Here’s a transcript of Belichick’s remarks:

Reporter: Have those jobs been specified, for Joe and Matt in particular — they told us that Joe’s been working with the quarterbacks and Matt a little bit with the offensive line, but do those guys have titles?

Belichick: Do we have titles? Yeah, look, there’s a lot of jobs that we have to do, we’re all working on those things now but — it’s May. They’ll change in June, they’ll change in August, they’ll change in September. So, we’ll evolve it to the things timely that we need to do. If you’re asking about game plans, we’re months away from that — months.

Reporter: Maybe not game plans, but how about — the one role that we asked those guys about was the play call role. Is that —