DeVante Parker Shows Out, Impresses Patriots Teammates In OTAs Debut

FOXBORO, Mass. — DeVante Parker sure looked the part Monday.

The Patriots receiver, acquired via offseason trade with the Miami Dolphins, delivered the standout play from New England’s OTAs opener outside Gillette Stadium. During 11-on-11 drills, Parker burned depth corner Justin Bethel for a long touchdown that elicited cheers from his Patriots teammates. The play, which featured Brian Hoyer at quarterback, might’ve been a product of a coverage bust, but it still was impressive.

It also was a fitting end to an all-around impressive day for Parker. He looked big, athletic and sure-handed while displaying the crisp route-running he’s known for. Yes, Monday’s pads-less practice was a glorified walkthrough, but Parker nevertheless looked like the top wideout on the field.

“That touchdown today was dope,” Kendrick Bourne said during a post-practice news conference. “He’s just an awesome player, man. Awesome attitude. He just fits in well, you know? No complaining, just coming in to work. That’s how we work here — there’s no complaining. We know how it goes down here. So, if you come in with a bad attitude, it’ll show its results.

“He’s gonna get the good results because his attitude is right.”

Quarterback Mac Jones, who got acquainted with Parker during informal workouts last month, also was asked about a player who figures to be the Patriots’ starting boundary receiver.

“Yeah, I’m really happy with the group we have,” Jones said. “I got a chance to work with all of them in the offseason at various locations, here and all that, so I’ve been very pleased with everybody. They have a tight group once again. DeVante’s done a great job coming in, working in a new system, there’s some familiarity, you know, with the Dolphins and all that, but we’re happy to have him and anybody that can contribute to our team.