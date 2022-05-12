Patriots Hall Of Fame Player, Broadcaster Gino Cappelletti Dies At Age 89

NESN Logo Sign In

Legendary New England Patriots player and broadcaster Gino Cappelletti died Thursday at age 89, according to a team announcement.

A member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, Cappelletti starred as a wide receiver and kicker during the franchise’s years in the American Football League, earning AFL MVP honors in 1964 and playing in every game in the league’s 10-year history.

Voted to the AFL all-star team in five of his 11 seasons, Cappelletti ranks third on the Patriots’ all-time scoring list with 1,130 points, trailing only Stephen Gostkowski and Adam Vinatieri. He also ranks 10th in career receptions (292) and 12th in receiving yards (4,589).

After retiring in 1972, Cappelletti embarked on a long and successful broadcasting career, serving as the Patriots’ radio color man from 1972 to 1978 and 1988 through 2011, calling six of New England’s first seven Super Bowl appearances.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft lauded Cappelletti in a team-released statement, calling him the franchise’s first fan-favorite player and an integral figure in Patriots history.

“My heart aches after learning of Gino Cappelletti’s passing this morning,” Kraft said. “For the first 51 years of this franchise’s history, Gino contributed as an all-star player, assistant coach and broadcaster. You couldn’t be a Patriots fan during that era and not be a fan of Gino’s.