Reminder: Patriots Have (Easy) Decision To Make Monday On N’Keal Harry

By the time Monday ends, N’Keal Harry could be one step closer toward a Patriots exit.

New England has until 11:59 p.m. ET to pick up Harry’s fifth-year option, which would put the embattled receiver under contract through the 2023 season. Fifth-year options are clauses inserted into all contracts given to first-round picks (Harry was drafted 32nd overall in 2019).

The decision should be a relatively easy one for the Patriots to make.

If New England exercises his fifth-year option, Harry would be guaranteed $12.425 million for the 2023 season, per a memo sent by the NFL in early March. If Harry were to make that salary this season, he’d be the highest-paid player on the Patriots.

To say he hasn’t yet earned such a status would be a vast understatement. Although injuries, quarterback inconsistency (he’s played with a different starter in each of his three seasons) and occasionally poor game-planning by New England have factored into Harry’s struggles, the reality is the Arizona State product has just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over 33 games. That’s not good enough.

Late last season, Harry was a healthy scratch against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with undrafted practice-squad receiver Kristian Wilkerson excelling in his place.

There’s a chance Harry returns for a fourth season in New England, but the writing is on the wall for the 24-year-old. Be it via trade or release, Harry’s time with the Patriots seemingly is coming to an end.