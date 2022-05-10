Kendrick Bourne Wants Damien Harris To One-Up Viral Nick Chubb Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots don’t have anyone who can beat Nick Chubb at the squat rack… do they?

A video of Chubb squatting 675 pounds went viral Monday, reminding fans of just how good the Cleveland Browns running back is at power-lifting. The clip prompted a reaction from New England receiver Kendrick Bourne, who called upon running back Damien Harris to one-up Chubb.

“Bruh you gotta show him up,” Bourne tweeted Monday night.

Take a look at Bourne’s tweet, along with Harris’ response:

@DHx34 bruh u gotta show him up! ? https://t.co/xWIFy0A6Qk — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) May 9, 2022

Harris being an elite squatter wouldn’t come as a surprise. The Patriots back has a strong, well-built lower half that enables him to be one of the NFL’s toughest and most powerful runners.