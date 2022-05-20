Mac Jones, Other Patriots Show Up In Video From Offseason Workouts

NESN Logo Sign In

Get ready for Patriots video content to ramp up in the days and weeks ahead.

New England on Friday shared a short highlights package from its voluntary offseason workout program, which began late last month. The video shows Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith, among others, putting in work on the practice field outside Gillette Stadium.

Take a look:

Start it up. pic.twitter.com/QNV52zTKx3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 20, 2022

The videos and photos that come out of these workouts occasionally offer more than just entertainment. On Thursday, a lengthy photo gallery showed James White and Jonathan Jones — both of whom suffered season-ending injuries in 2021 — back on the field.

The Patriots will begin voluntary OTAs on Monday.