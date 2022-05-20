Patriots Mailbag: Which Undrafted Rookie Has Best Chance To Stick?

@rywuff5

What’s the projected role for Jalen Mills going forward this year; outside corner or moving to safety like his last year in Philly?

That’s an interesting question that I haven’t seen discussed much this offseason.

Mills was one of the Patriots’ starting outside cornerbacks last season, and he was solid, though his presence likely contributed to their shift to more zone coverages. When he signed, though, it looked like his ideal role would be as a Swiss Army knife-type player capable of playing several different spots in the secondary.

That’s what Mills was in his final year with the Philadelphia Eagles, logging more than 180 snaps each at wide corner, slot corner, free safey and box safety, per Pro Football Focus. Maybe he would have done the same in his first Patriots campaign had the Stephon Gilmore situation been resolved. Maybe he will this season — though, as mentioned, New England already is overflowing with versatile safety types.

Right now, it’s unclear how the Patriots plan to assemble their defensive backfield. I’d pencil Mills into one of the starting perimeter cornerback spots for the time being, with the newly unretired Malcolm Butler and veteran journeyman Terrance Mitchell looking like the top contenders for the other. Fourth-round pick Jack Jones could work his way into that conversation, too, though some evaluators view him more as a slot option, at least until he can add some bulk to his 5-foot-11, 171-pound frame.

@CheyenneSulli14

Will Marcus jones play slot this year ?

Speaking of undersized Patriots rookie cornerbacks named Jones, 5-8, 174-pound Marcus Jones primarily played on the outside at Houston, often matching up against the opponent’s No. 1 receiver (even when that receiver had six or seven inches on him). But at that size, he’s probably a slot in the NFL.

Jones also has safety experience, though, and I could see him being a faster, more athletic version of Myles Bryant with better man coverage skills. (Bryant and top slot corner Jonathan Jones both have played slot and safety in recent years.)

Those coverage skills are legit, too, and should allow Jones to make an early impact, assuming he heals quickly enough from the offseason shoulder surgeries that could sideline him for OTAs. Especially since the Patriots likely won’t ask him to cover guys who are 6-2 or 6-3.

Jones also be favored to take over for Gunner Olszewski as the Patriots’ top punt and kick returner, having tied the NCAA record with nine return touchdowns in college, and he even showed some skills as a wide receiver last season. Really interesting player.