Patriots Mailbag: Which Young LBs Will Step Up After NFL Draft Surprise?

The 2022 NFL Draft left behind as many questions as answers for the New England Patriots. Here are some that NESN.com’s readers wanted answered in this week’s mailbag:

@Bouda1275

Between Perkins, Uche, and McGrone who is most likely to play a major role

Great question. The Patriots surprisingly did not draft a single linebacker this year, nor did they sign one in undrafted free agency, so they seem confident in the group they have. On the whole, that group is much younger and more athletic than the one they fielded last season — old-school starter Ja’Whaun Bentley is back, but trade acquisition Mack Wilson is smaller and more agile and is just 24 despite entering the NFL three years ago — which is a positive step, even if many of its members lack extensive NFL experience.

Cameron McGrone, last year’s fifth-round draft pick, is generating a lot of buzz after sitting out his rookie season while he rehabbed a torn ACL. It’s clear the Patriots like him, with director of player personnel Matt Groh giving him an unsolicited shoutout during one of his draft-weekend news conferences. At 6-foot-1, 233 pounds, McGrone is the type of undersized, athletic linebacker many wanted the Patriots to target in last week’s draft, and he likely would’ve gone higher than the fifth round a year ago if the injury hadn’t ended his final season at Michigan.

Josh Uche is the most experienced of that trio. Though he showed promise late in the 2020 season and last summer, he struggled to earn playing time last season. The 2020 second-rounder was on the field for just 21.9% of New England’s defensive snaps in his second pro season, playing mostly as a rotational edge rusher with a few off-the-ball cameos.

But with Kyle Van Noy gone (and Chase Winovich, too), there’s a giant question mark at one outside linebacker spot opposite Matthew Judon. Uche is one of the top candidates to fill that role. So is 2021 third-rounder Ronnie Perkins, who had a promising camp and preseason before taking a de facto rookie redshirt. (He didn’t dress for a single game despite being largely healthy.)

Anfernee Jennings (Round 3, 2020) also remains in the mix, though he struggled as a rookie and missed all of last season with an injury. He’s played both on and off the ball.

@TheDurf23

Do you think The pats will try and trade Aghalor / Damien Harris before season starts?

I predict both Nelson Agholor and Harris will be on the team this season, but yeah, I could see either or both of them being traded if some of the younger players behind them impress.