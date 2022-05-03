Patriots Officially Decline Fifth-Year Option On N’Keal Harry, As Expected

NESN Logo Sign In

Since 2011, when fifth-year options became a thing, only Nate Solder, Dont’a Hightower and Isaiah Wynn have had theirs picked up by the Patriots.

N’Keal Harry will not join that list.

Monday’s deadline came and went without New England guaranteeing the 2019 first-rounder a salary in 2023. Had the Patriots picked up Harry’s option, the embattled receiver would’ve been guaranteed a $12.425 million salary that season, a figure that would make him the highest-paid player on New England’s roster in 2022.

Here are some of the other 2019 first-round picks who had their fifth-year options declined, per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus:

No. 4: Clelin Ferrell

No. 6: Daniel Jones

No. 10: Devin Bush

No. 18: Garrett Bradbury

No. 22: Andre Dillard

No. 24: Josh Jacobs

No. 27: Johnathan Abram

No. 28: Jerry Tillery

No. 29: LJ Collier

No. 31: Kaleb McGary

No. 32: NKeal Harry



The news isn’t surprising, as Harry has been a total disappointment since entering the NFL, and seemingly doesn’t have a place on the Patriots ‘receiver depth chart following the drafting of Tyquan Thornton. New England reportedly has been looking to find a trade partner for Harry, who publicly requested a move last offseason.

Since being drafted 32nd overall three years ago, the Arizona State product has just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over 33 games.