Patriots Officially Decline Fifth-Year Option On N’Keal Harry, As Expected

Since 2011, when fifth-year options became a thing, only Nate Solder, Dont’a Hightower and Isaiah Wynn have had theirs picked up by the Patriots.
N’Keal Harry will not join that list.
Monday’s deadline came and went without New England guaranteeing the 2019 first-rounder a salary in 2023. Had the Patriots picked up Harry’s option, the embattled receiver would’ve been guaranteed a $12.425 million salary that season, a figure that would make him the highest-paid player on New England’s roster in 2022.
Here are some of the other 2019 first-round picks who had their fifth-year options declined, per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus:
The news isn’t surprising, as Harry has been a total disappointment since entering the NFL, and seemingly doesn’t have a place on the Patriots ‘receiver depth chart following the drafting of Tyquan Thornton. New England reportedly has been looking to find a trade partner for Harry, who publicly requested a move last offseason.
Since being drafted 32nd overall three years ago, the Arizona State product has just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over 33 games.
It’s worth noting that Harry still could play for the Patriots in 2022, though it’s looking less and less likely. New England traded 2018 first-rounder Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams last year after declining the running back’s fifth-year option.
As it currently stands, Harry is under contract with the Patriots for 2022 and set to become a free agent following the 2023 campaign.