Patriots OTA Attendance: Matthew Judon, N’Keal Harry Among Day 1 Absences

FOXBORO, MASS. –There were both expected and unexpected absences Monday on Day 1 of New England Patriots voluntary OTAs.

Here’s the full list of players who weren’t spotted on the practice field outside Gillette Stadium:

— WR N’Keal Harry

— LB Matthew Judon

— S Adrian Phillips

— LB Jahlani Tavai

— LB Ronnie Perkins

— LB Harvey Langi

— OL Chasen Hines

— OL Andrew Stueber

— OL Isaiah Wynn

— DT Lawrence Guy

— DL Byron Cowart

Harry’s absence isn’t a surprise, considering he’s been a no-show for the entirety of the Patriots’ offseason program. A report last week indicated New England is disappointed in the fourth-year wideout, who could be on the trade block with the Patriots loading up at receiver this offseason.

As for Judon and Wynn, there was no immediate explanation for either player’s absence. It’s worth noting that players can miss OTA sessions for various reasons, including illness, injury or personal matters. These are totally voluntary practices.

As the absence list indicates, James White was present for Monday’s session. He did light work, however, not participating in 11-on-11s or sprints. The veteran running back, who re-signed during the offseason, has been rehabbing a serious hip injury he suffered early last campaign.

Multiple players departed practice to work on the side field. Typically, that indicates some sort of injury/rehab situation.