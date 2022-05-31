Patriots OTAs Observations: Everything We Saw At Second Open Practice

Safety Jabrill Peppers, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, edge rusher DaMarcus Mitchell and defensive back Brenden Schooler were present but limited.

A handful of Patriots defenders were back at practice after sitting out the first open OTA. Safety Adrain Phillips, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, linebackers Harvey Langi and Jahlani Tavai, edge rusher Ronnie Perkins and rookie cornerback Marcus Jones all appeared to be full participants in Tuesday’s relaxed-speed session.

Some players who were limited last week also upped their participation level, including tight end Hunter Henry and 2022 draft picks Tyquan Thornton and Pierre Strong.

QB REPORT

No stats to report here, as this practice did not feature any competitive periods or offense-versus-defense work.

The most notable quarterback-related observation came during a mid-practice conditioning period, as starter Mac Jones placed at or toward the front of his group on nearly every sprint. That group consisted mostly of offensive and defensive lineman but also featured the Patriots’ rookies, including the speedy Thornton, who ran next to Jones.

Jones’ work rate during this stretch — which lasted about 15 minutes and featured straight sprints and suicides at a variety of distances — surely was appreciated by New England’s coaching staff. Teammates and coaches have raved about the second-year QB’s commitment and work ethic throughout the offseason.

ASSORTED NOTES

— The setup of practice was unusual. It began with regular positional drills, then transitioned into the aforementioned sprints before concluding with 11-on-11 walkthroughs. During the latter, offensive starters practiced against offensive reserves in pinnies, with the defense doing the same.

Players will tell you the Patriots run more than most, if not all other NFL teams, but it’s rare to see that conditioning take place in the middle of practice.