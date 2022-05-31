Patriots Week 2 OTAs Attendance: Isaiah Wynn Still Among Absences

FOXBORO, MASS. — The Patriots on Tuesday had slightly better OTAs attendance than what we saw last Monday, when New England held its first practice with media access.
However, two key players remained absent, with two others joining the list.
Offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn, linebacker Matthew Judon and receiver N’Keal Harry all were absent after missing last week’s voluntary practices. So, too, was kicker Quinn Nordin.
Tackle Trent Brown, running back James White and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux also were missing. Thus far, there have been no explanations for why any of the aforementioned players haven’t shown up.
Here’s the full list of players who weren’t spotted on the practice field outside Gillette Stadium:
— WR N’Keal Harry
— LB Matthew Judon
— RB James White
— LB Anfernee Jennings
— OL Chasen Hines
— OL Andrew Stueber
— OL Isaiah Wynn
— OL Trent Brown
— DL Davon Godchaux
— DL Byron Cowart
Adrian Phillips, Jahlani Tavai, Ronnie Perkins and Lawrence Guy all practiced after being absent last Monday.
Multiple players departed practice to work on the side field. Typically, that indicates some sort of injury/rehab situation.
Here’s the full list:
— S Brenden Schooler
— DL DaMarcus Mitchell
— LB Raekwon McMillan
— TE Dalton Keene
— S Jabrill Peppers
The Patriots will practice again Wednesday and Thursday before returning early next week for mandatory minicamp. You can click here for the full offseason workout/practice schedule.