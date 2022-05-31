Patriots Week 2 OTAs Attendance: Isaiah Wynn Still Among Absences

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — The Patriots on Tuesday had slightly better OTAs attendance than what we saw last Monday, when New England held its first practice with media access.

However, two key players remained absent, with two others joining the list.

Offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn, linebacker Matthew Judon and receiver N’Keal Harry all were absent after missing last week’s voluntary practices. So, too, was kicker Quinn Nordin.

Tackle Trent Brown, running back James White and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux also were missing. Thus far, there have been no explanations for why any of the aforementioned players haven’t shown up.

Here’s the full list of players who weren’t spotted on the practice field outside Gillette Stadium:

— WR N’Keal Harry

— LB Matthew Judon

— RB James White

— LB Anfernee Jennings

— OL Chasen Hines

— OL Andrew Stueber

— OL Isaiah Wynn

— OL Trent Brown

— DL Davon Godchaux

— DL Byron Cowart

Adrian Phillips, Jahlani Tavai, Ronnie Perkins and Lawrence Guy all practiced after being absent last Monday.