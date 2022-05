NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics took on the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night, and a high-profile viewer took in the game.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was seen sitting at courtside with Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. The two owners were sitting with their partners and having a chat with others sitting near them.

Robert Kraft and Wyc Grousbeck courtside for Game 5 ? pic.twitter.com/hTMVKvrPYO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 11, 2022

Along with Kraft’s appearance, former Celtics player Tacko Fall met with the team before tipoff.

Heading into Wednesday’s Game 5, the Celtics-Bucks series was tied at 2-2.