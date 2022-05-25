Multiple Patriots Players Share Statements After Texas School Shooting

NESN Logo Sign In

Multiple members of the New England Patriots used social media to share their feelings on Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman, identified by investigators as Salvador Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School and killed at least 19 children, all of whom were members of the same fourth-grade classroom. Ramos, who earlier shot and wounded his grandmother and also murdered two teachers, eventually was killed by law enforcement officers.

The tragedy prompted reactions from across the sports world, with Patriots players among those weighing in.

Here are a few of their tweets, some of which contain explicit language:

Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable. Lord, watch over every single person affected by this continued evil. WE NEED CHANGE, NOW?????? — Damien Harris (@DHx34) May 24, 2022

Man all I?m thinking about is them kids not knowing what?s about to happen, not knowing that was their last time seeing their parents. It?s sickened man. My heart is broken. ? I send my condolences to the families through this very tough time. ?? — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) May 25, 2022

Parents hug your kids tell them how much you love them. Teach them to be great. Teach them to be better than you. Teach them how to love. Teach them how to be confident and to always treat people how you want to be treated no matter the color of their skin. ?? — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) May 25, 2022

I PRAY THAT PEOPLES HEARTS WILL CHANGE IN THIS WORLD, PRAYING FOR THE FAMILIES AT THIS TRAGIC TIME???? — Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) May 25, 2022

This shit keeps happening and never any change https://t.co/NB3ZAhosMo — Trent Brown (@Trent) May 24, 2022

What will it take to change the laws and better prevent this to happen?? It?s Painfully obvious that the current laws don?t work. — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) May 24, 2022

?For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spirit wickedness in high places?. — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) May 24, 2022

Other members of the Boston sports scene, including Celtics star Jayson Tatum, also posted statements. You can click here to read them.

Outside of New England, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went viral for an impassioned reaction ahead of his team’s Western Conference finals Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.