Multiple Patriots Players Share Statements After Texas School Shooting

Multiple members of the New England Patriots used social media to share their feelings on Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
An 18-year-old gunman, identified by investigators as Salvador Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School and killed at least 19 children, all of whom were members of the same fourth-grade classroom. Ramos, who earlier shot and wounded his grandmother and also murdered two teachers, eventually was killed by law enforcement officers.
The tragedy prompted reactions from across the sports world, with Patriots players among those weighing in.
Here are a few of their tweets, some of which contain explicit language:
Outside of New England, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went viral for an impassioned reaction ahead of his team’s Western Conference finals Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.