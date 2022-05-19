Patriots Preseason Schedule Revealed: Details On Full Exhibition Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

One week after unveiling their 2022 regular-season schedule, the New England Patriots announced the particulars for their three-game preseason slate.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants on Thursday, Aug. 11 and the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 19 at Gillette Stadium before visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium for their final tune-up.

The two home games are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET kickoffs. The Vegas matchup is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule confirmed his team will participate in a round of joint practices with the Patriots before their preseason matchup. New England reportedly will do the same with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders, as well, continuing a longstanding tradition of Patriots teams practicing against former Bill Belichick lieutenants (Bill O’Brien, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, etc.).

This is the first time since 2003 that the Patriots have closed out the preseason against a team other than the Giants. It’s also the first time they’ve traveled to the Pacific Time Zone for an exhibition game since 1998.

New England will open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff for that game is set for 1 p.m. ET.