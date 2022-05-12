Patriots Reportedly Trading Jarrett Stidham To Raiders After Drafting QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarrett Stidham is headed to Patriots West.

New England is finalizing a trade that would send the fourth-year quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders for a swap of late-round draft picks, according to multiple reports Thursday.

98.5 The Sports Hub producer James Stewart was the first to report news of an impending Stidham deal.

The Patriots will receive a sixth-round pick in exchange for Stidham and a seventh, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The trade will reunite Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left New England earlier this offseason to take over as Raiders head coach. The Auburn product appeared in eight games, all in relief, during his three seasons with the Patriots and did not play a snap in 2021 after undergoing back surgery last July.

McDaniels has stocked his roster and coaching staff with ex-Patriots since arriving in Vegas in January, signing the likes of Chandler Jones, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Duron Harmon, Jacob Hollister, Tashawn Bower and Garrett Gilbert. Stidham will compete with Gilbert and Nick Mullens for the top backup job behind longtime Raiders starter Derek Carr.