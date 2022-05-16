Patriots Rumors: D’Eriq King Among UDFAs Waived Before OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

The headliner of the Patriots’ undrafted rookie class didn’t last long in New England.

The Patriots on Monday waived quarterback/receiver D’Eriq King, per a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

King played quarterback at Miami and Houston but was pictured participating in wide receiver drills during New England’s rookie minicamp this past weekend. He told Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson after signing that the Patriots planned to have him do “a little bit of everything.”

“Receiver, quarterback, running back — whatever I can do to stick,” King told Wilson.

Pre-draft scouting reports commended King for his versatility and intangibles, but at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds with a poor 7.26-second three-cone drill, he was an awkward fit for what New England typically looks for in its slot receivers. (For reference, Julian Edelman ran a 6.62-second three-cone after playing QB at Kent State.)

The Patriots also waived undrafted defensive back Devin Hafford on Monday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Hafford was trying to make the leap to New England from Tarleton State in the Football Championship Subdivision. New England cut another UDFA, LSU center/guard Liam Shanahan, over the weekend.

Along with Monday’s departures, the Patriots also signed undrafted rookie long snapper Ross Reiter, per Reiss’ report. Reiter, a Colorado State product, will provide offseason depth behind longtime starter Joe Cardona.