Who Patriots Reportedly Will Play In Thanksgiving Day Game This Season

Patriots fans will have more than food to look forward to when next Thanksgiving arrives.

New England will spend Turkey Day in Minnesota taking on the Vikings, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported Thursday afternoon. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. and be broadcast on NBC.

It will mark the first time the Patriots have played on Thanksgiving since 2012, when Mark Sanchez submitted the butt fumble into the annals of NFL history.

Per source, the Patriots will be playing on Thanksgiving this year in a prime-time game Week 12 against the Vikings.https://t.co/YsMBgUgSLB — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) May 12, 2022

The Patriots haven’t played in Minnesota since February of 2018, when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The last Patriots-Vikings matchup arrived the following December, with Tom Brady and Co. earning a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. You might recall Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen getting into a heated exchange during the spirited affair.

The full 2022 Patriots schedule will be officially released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night. You can follow our tracker in the link below for updates on schedule leaks as they become available.