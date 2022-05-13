Patriots 2022 Schedule: Details On New England’s Five Primetime Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots will play five games this season in front of a national TV audience.

New England’s 2022 schedule became official Thursday night, and with it arrived details on four primetime matchups. The first primetime game is a Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears in Week 7, whereas the other four will take place consecutively in the second half of the season.

Here they are:

Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears — Monday night

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings — Thursday night (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills — Thursday night

Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals — Monday night

Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders — Sunday night

Note: Amazon now owns the broadcasting rights for “Thursday Night Football”, but only will carry the Week 13 Bills-Patriots game. NBC will handle the Thanksgiving evening matchup in Minnesota, as well as the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast in Vegas. ESPN will carry New England’s two “Monday Night Football” games.

And here’s the full Patriots schedule, in case you haven’t seen it:

Preseason

Week 1: vs. New York Giants

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 3: at Raiders