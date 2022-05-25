Patriots Share New Photos, Video From First OTAs Practice

Football is back in New England

by

The Patriots have taken their first steps toward returning to competitive football.

New England players and coaches gathered Monday for their first spring practice outside Gillette Stadium. The OTAs opener was mostly well-attended — with a few notable exceptions — and offered potentially interesting insights into how Bill Belichick will approach offensive playcalling in 2022.

In the two days since, the Patriots have shared a new video and a photo gallery offering fans a glimpse of the practice.

Take a look:

New England will practice again Wednesday and Thursday before breaking until next Tuesday.

You can click here for the full offseason practice schedule.

