Patriots Veteran Kyle Van Noy Officially Signs With Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers defense got another upgrade on Thursday with the signing of another former New England Patriot.

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy made it official and signed with the Chargers after visiting with the team Thursday morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Van Noy now joins J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Chargers this past offseason, along with Khali Mack, another offseason addition the Chargers made to bolster their stout defense. Van Noy gave his instant reaction to his signing.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Bolt Gang, very excited to get to work,” Van Noy said in a video from the Chargers Twitter account. “I’m ready to get to work with all the great players we have here and with the coach. Coach (Brandon) Staley, he’s amazing. I’m ready to get to work with everybody here, really appreciate you guys just embracing me. Let’s go! Bolt Gang. Bolt up, all of it. Let’s go!”

The Patriots released Van Noy on March 7 to clear cap space. The two-time Super Bowl champion turned 31 years old on March 26, but he showed in 2021 he can still contribute to a top-level defense.