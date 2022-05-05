Patriots Offer Behind-The-Scenes Look At Making Draft Trade With Chiefs

NESN Logo Sign In

Ever wonder what it looks like inside a Patriots draft room when New England is considering a trade?

Well, now you can get a better idea.

The Patriots surprised no one last Thursday when they traded down from No. 21 to No. 29 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In the trade, New England got the 29th, 94th and 121st overall picks from the Chiefs, who received the 21st pick from the Patriots.

Kansas City wound up drafting cornerback Trent McDuffie, whereas New England controversially took interior offensive lineman Cole Strange. The Patriots later gave up the 94th pick in a trade with the Carolina Panthers and used the 121st pick on cornerback Jack Jones.

On Wednesday, the Patriots offered an inside look at their draft room when the trade was being deliberated. The clip also shows New England calling third-round pick Marcus Jones to inform him that he’d been drafted by the Patriots.

Previously, the Patriots shared draft-room videos of Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft calling Strange and Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton, whom New England took after trading (with the Chiefs) to move up in the second round.

If you’re into these kinds of clips, you probably will love the one Kendrick Bourne shared Wednesday. In the lengthy video, the energetic receiver, along with Mac Jones and other teammates, react upon learning of New England’s first-round trade.