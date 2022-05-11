Patriots Wideout Has Seen These Improvements From Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Getting stronger and taking on a more active leadership role were among Mac Jones’ stated priorities as he prepares for his second New England Patriots season.

At least one teammate has seen growth in both areas from the young quarterback.

“He’s definitely trained his butt off, I can tell you that,” wide receiver Nelson Agholor said Tuesday in a video conference. “I see it every day when he comes in here. He works his butt off. He’s here every day putting the time in. And, obviously, when he throws the football, he throws the football well — really well. I’m impressed with what he does every day and how he works.”

Agholor has worked closely with Jones both in the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workouts and during a handful of informal throwing sessions, including some that were held at Agholor’s old high school in Tampa.

Jones’ vocal leadership style has stood out to the veteran wideout.

“I think Mac’s greatest strength is his ability to communicate,” Agholor said. “Obviously, he’s a great quarterback. I think he throws the ball amazing. But I love the way he communicates, and that’s something that allows you to grow together and work together, because communication is the key to every great relationship.

“He does a great job telling me what he sees. He does a great job of telling me what he likes about what I’m doing. He does a great job of (telling me about) some things that are hard for him to read when I move around and things like that. And once you know, there’s less gray area. … His communication is everything.”