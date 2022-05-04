Patriots Will Not Play International Game During 2022 NFL Season

The New England Patriots will be staying stateside this season.
The NFL on Wednesday released its full slate of international games for the upcoming 2022 campaign, and the Patriots are not among the participants.
The league will host three games in London (Vikings-Saints, Giants-Packers and Jaguars-Broncos), one in Mexico City (49ers-Cardinals) and, for the first time, one in Munich (Seahawks-Buccaneers).
Though they weren’t awarded the inaugural Germany game, a trip there in 2023 seems likely for the Patriots. They’re one of four teams with Germany as their International Home Market Area.
“That’s one of the countries that the NFL is trying to get to,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in December. “I believe we have the largest fanbase there.”
The NFL plans to play an additional game in Munich and two more in Frankfurt over the next four seasons.
The Patriots have not played a game outside of the United States since 2017, when they defeated the then-Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca in Mexico. They’ve also played twice in London since the NFL began staging regular-season games there in 2007.
The full 2022 NFL schedule will be announced next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.