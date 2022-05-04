Patriots Will Not Play International Game During 2022 NFL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will be staying stateside this season.

The NFL on Wednesday released its full slate of international games for the upcoming 2022 campaign, and the Patriots are not among the participants.

The league will host three games in London (Vikings-Saints, Giants-Packers and Jaguars-Broncos), one in Mexico City (49ers-Cardinals) and, for the first time, one in Munich (Seahawks-Buccaneers).

The full slate of NFL International games this year:



October 2: Vikings-Saints in London



October 9: Giants-Packers in London



October 30: Jaguars-Broncos in London



November 13: Seahawks-Bucs in Munich



November 21: 49ers-Cardinals in Mexico City — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2022

Though they weren’t awarded the inaugural Germany game, a trip there in 2023 seems likely for the Patriots. They’re one of four teams with Germany as their International Home Market Area.

“That’s one of the countries that the NFL is trying to get to,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in December. “I believe we have the largest fanbase there.”

The NFL plans to play an additional game in Munich and two more in Frankfurt over the next four seasons.