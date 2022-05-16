Pierre Strong Film Review: Is Rookie Patriots’ James White Successor?

NESN Logo Sign In

Want a snapshot of what rookie running back Pierre Strong can bring to the New England Patriots’ offense? Pull up the film from this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

During the third quarter of that pre-draft all-star game — coincidentally, with soon-to-be Patriots teammate Matthew Judon looking on from the broadcast booth — Strong caught a short screen pass, broke one arm tackle behind the line and another 25 yards downfield and proceeded to use his prodigious speed to dust the entire West Team defense for a 65-yard touchdown.

“Hey!” Judon exclaimed after the South Dakota State product weaved behind a blocking receiver to reach the goal line. “That’s a way to use your block.”

Pierre Strong hits the Griddy after taking it to the house.



??: @ShrineBowl on NFL Network @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/CRaWquc6II — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2022

That long score was Strong’s only notable Shrine Bowl highlight — he had the one catch and carried once for 4 yards — but it illustrated the big-play ability that made him one of the most dangerous running backs in the Football Championship Subdivision and inspired New England to select him in the fourth round (127th overall).

In college, most of those big plays came in the running game. Strong averaged a gaudy 7.2 yards per carry during his career at Division I’s lower level, surpassing 1,000 yards in each of his three full seasons (the 2020 FCS campaign was moved to the spring and shortened due to COVID-19). He scored 40 career rushing touchdowns, and nearly a quarter of them (nine total) were from 50-plus yards out.

As a senior last season, Strong led the FCS in rushing yards (1,686) and ranked second in rushing touchdowns (18), helping propel a South Dakota State team that lost in the national semifinals. But though he was highly productive as the Jackrabbits’ bell-cow back, he’ll most likely fill a different role in New England.