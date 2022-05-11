P.K. Subban’s Admiration Of Tony DeAngelo Will Make Bruins Fans Sick

NESN Logo Sign In

One longtime Boston Bruins rival seemingly admires current enemy No. 1, Tony DeAngelo, and it’s likely to leave fans of the Black and Gold sick to their stomach.

Current ESPN analyst and longtime defenseman P.K. Subban spoke quite highly of DeAngelo during the Game 5 broadcast between the Carolina Hurricanes and Bruins on Tuesday. Subban even called DeAngelo “a great guy,” which isn’t exactly how those outside Raleigh describe the Hurricanes defenseman.

DeAngelo’s Game 4 antics — an egregious cross-check across the face of Curtis Lazar, throwing his stick in the direction of Brad Marchand, etc. — preceded him taking a shot at Bruins fans before Game 5 and Boston media following Carolina’s 5-1 victory in Raleigh.

Many watching ESPN’s Game 5 broadcast took to Twitter to share their frustrations while hearing Subban’s praise.

Of course PK Subban, a dirty player, will praise deangelo, a scumbag player — Mordred_Skaikru ?? (@Mordred_Skaikru) May 10, 2022

PK Subban professing his appreciation for Tony DeAngelo is disappointing — Cam Hasbrouck (@CamHasbrouck) May 11, 2022

I KNOW PK SUBBAN DIDN?T JUST SAY HE LOVES TONY DEANGELO — x – kayleigh (@kay_amerman) May 10, 2022

DeAngelo recorded three points (goal, two assists) during Carolina’s Game 5 victory on Tuesday. The Bruins now get a chance to return to TD Garden and host DeAngelo and the Hurricanes in Game 6 with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch Game 6 on NESN.