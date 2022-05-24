Plenty Of Patriots Show Up To Support Celtics In Pivotal Game 4 Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have been a constant presence at TD Garden throughout both the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins playoff runs.

Nothing changed in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celitcs and Miami Heat. Devin and Jason McCourty, James White, Malcolm Butler and Damien Harris were all spotted at the game, making appearances on the jumbotron.

Plenty of Patriots in attendance for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/8D8HMOGWsB — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 24, 2022

Harris has recently become a mainstay in Boston sports culture. He’s not only been a regular at TD Garden, but was a banner captain in Game 6 of the Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He also was spotted in the previous Celtics series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mac Jones even was in attendance for the previous series, and shared a moment with superstar forward Jayson Tatum.

The Patriots’ presence appeared to work early on, as the Celtics jumped out to a 29-11 lead over the Heat in the first quarter.