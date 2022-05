NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero started some momentum for the Red Sox with a broken-bat single in the bottom of the fifth. Then, Rafael Devers answered with a hard-hit single to drive Cordero in for Boston’s only run against the Chicago White Sox.

Ultimately, the Red Sox could not sustain the one-run lead and fell to Chicago in extra-innings Saturday at Fenway Park.

For more on Devers, check out the video above from the ?Red Sox Best Comeback,? presented by Berkshire Bank.