NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox took the lead over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Tuesday with authority.

Third baseman Rafael Devers took a fastball for a ride against Angels starter Noah Syndergaard in the fourth inning of their first matchup of the season against Los Angeles.

You can watch the mammoth tank here:

437 feet of ???????. pic.twitter.com/y1pebXAlfh — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 4, 2022

Devers home run to give Boston the lead was the farthest shot of the season by the Red Sox.