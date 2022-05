NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox wasted no time getting on the board in their second game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night thanks to a perfect swing by third baseman Rafael Devers.

The 25-year-old superstar continued his hot stretch by smoking a home run off of Astros starter José Urquidy in the first inning.

Watch the 435-foot shot here:

The blast was Devers’ seventh on the season, and gave the Sox a 1-0 lead to set the tone.